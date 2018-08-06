Arrested again: ex-Spur Alvin Robertson violated protective order, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spur Alvin Robertson, 56, was arrested Monday morning — the latest in a string of arrests dating back to the early 1990s.

The troubled ex-NBA player was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating a protective order.

San Antonio police officers arrested Robertson at a home in the 5700 block of North Knoll Road on the city’s northwest side.

Police said officers were investigating a report of a disturbance and found Robertson arguing with a relative.

Officers discovered Robertson had a warrant and arrested him on site.

Previous arrests

Robertson was arrested in March 2009 in connection with a sex-trafficking ring involving a 14-year-old girl who was prostituted in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, authorities said.

A Bexar County grand jury indicted Robertson on the charge in August 2011, but the charge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence

In March 2015, Robertson was arrested for violating 10 conditions of his pretrial bond.

Since 1990, Robertson has been arrested on multiple charges, including assault, burglary and criminal trespassing.

