Attorneys file motion to suppress evidence in convicted killer's new trial

SAN ANTONIO - Lawyers for a woman who was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot in 2012 asked a judge Wednesday that evidence submitted during her first trial not be allowed during her new trial.

Vanessa Cameron was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 2012 for hiring two men in 2010 to kill Samuel Johnson, her boyfriend and father of her child.

According to trial testimony, Cameron orchestrated Johnson's slaying as part of a plan to collect more than $700,000 in insurance money.

Her conviction was overturned in 2014 on a legal technicality and a new trial was ordered.

San Antonio Police Department Detective Kimberly Bauer testified at Wednesday's hearing that as the lead detective in the murder investigation, she interviewed Cameron following Johnson's murder.

"At that point, we thought she was a suspect," Bauer testified.

Bauer said that following an extensive interview with Cameron, her suspicions were confirmed.

"It was quite a long pause until she finally realized that it was time to come clean," Bauer testified.

Bauer said Cameron admitted her role in Jackson's slaying.

Detective Leroy Carreon testified that using a search warrant he visited Cameron's home.

"I do remember seeing a bullet hole at the back door of the residence," he testified.

Judge Velia Meza will rule on the admissibility of the officer's testimony at a later date.

Jury selection in Cameron's new trial is scheduled to begin March 11.

