Attorneys for SA death row inmate make final plea to Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas - Attorneys for a San Antonio man who faces execution Tuesday appealed to Gov. Greg Abbott to grant the death row inmate a 30-day reprieve.

Abbott is being asked to commute Chris Young's sentence despite a unanimous vote of rejection of clemency Friday by the the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

While Abbott can only commute a sentence based on a favorable recommendation from the board, he does have the power to issue a 30-day reprieve for whatever reason he deems necessary.

Young, 34, was convicted of shooting and killing a San Antonio convenience store owner during an attempted robbery in 2004. The store owner's son doesn't want Young to be executed.

David Dow and Jeff Newberry, attorneys for Young, filed a complaint in federal court following the board's decision, saying the rejection was made because their client is black.

A federal judge in Houston denied the complaint Monday.

The attorneys want the sentence commuted so they can have more time to find out whether race played a role in the board's decision.

Following is part of the attorneys' appeal to Abbott:

"We believe it is quite likely you do not believe the members of the Board allow racial bias to affect the decisions they make regarding requests for clemency. It is entirely possible that the result of the suit we have filed, should it be allowed to reach its conclusion, would be a finding supporting such a belief. However, you should not allow Mr. Young's execution to proceed unless and until it is determined race was not a factor the Board considered in determining Young is not deserving of clemency. You have a duty to ensure the law applies equally to all of Texas' citizens regardless of their race. In Mr. Young's case, fulfilling that duty requires that you now grant him a thirty-day reprieve."

KSAT 12 News reporter Deven Clark is on the witness list for the scheduled execution. Clark interviewed Young about the crime and scheduled execution last week at a prison in Livingston.

"There are times when I can actually be sitting there typing a letter and feel the needle in my veins," Young said, contemplating the moment he'll be executed.

Clark will be reporting live Tuesday from Huntsville beginning on KSAT 12 News at 5.

