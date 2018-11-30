Baby carriers, bathroom heaters, IKEA tables recalled for safety reasons

SAN ANTONIO - Sunshine Mills is recalling bags of dry food sold under three different brands because potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D in the food could make pets sick and even lead to kidney failure.

The recall is for bags of chow sold under the brands Evolve Puppy, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may have symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction.

Bags affected have a best buy date code of Nov. 1, 2018, through Nov. 8, 2019. The code can be located on the back of each bag.

Consumers are urged to stop feeding the foods to their dogs immediately and to throw the food away or return it for a full refund. For more information, click here.

The products recalled are:

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

Lillebaby recalled 6,600 baby carriers because the chest strap can detach and the baby could fall.

The recall is for Active Series Pro 6-in-1 carriers sold this fall.

Parents are urged to stop using the carrier and contact Lillebaby for a free replacement and a full refund, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For more information, visit CPSC.gov or Lillebaby.com.

Thousands of bathroom heaters are recalled because of a fire danger.

Seabreeze International recalled model SF14TA Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fans with nightlight manufactured in 2015 and 2016.

The heaters were sold at stores including Brookstone and Sharper Image, as well as at various online sites, including Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com.

The company has received one report of a unit overheating and catching fire. There were no injuries.

Seabreeze is offering refunds. For more information: Seabreeze.ca and click on SF14TA Recall.

IKEA is recalling 10,000 Glivarp glass dining tables.

The glass extension can detach and crash, posing a laceration danger. The tables were sold from February 2017 through October 2018.

Consumers can return the table for a replacement or a refund.

