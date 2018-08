BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas - Balcones Heights police are asking for help finding two armed suspects who robbed a Taco Cabana Tuesday morning.

Police said the two walked into the restaurant near Fredericksburg Road and Concord Place shortly before 7 a.m.

Police said the two walked into the managers office where the safe was and ordered workers to open it.

The men then ran out of the back door, where they disappeared in minutes, police said.



