Battle of Flowers Parade organizers announce major changes to 'beat the heat'

SAN ANTONIO - Battle of Flowers Parade organizers announced Tuesday they would push up the start time of the iconic Fiesta parade, scheduled for April 27.

This year, the Battle of Flowers Parade will kick off at 9:05 a.m. In previous years, the parade started around noon.

What does this mean for spectators?

You'll want to plan on being in your seat BY 9 a.m.

Organizers said they made the change to combat scorching temperatures that have plagued the parade in years past.

While some tickets for this year's parade indicate a 10 a.m. start time, parade organizers are spreading the word about the change.

Organizers hope starting four hours earlier will allow people to enjoy the parade in more favorable weather conditions.

This year's parade has amassed the largest number of participants in Battle of Flowers' history, meaning San Antonians will get to see more colorful floats than ever before.

The theme of the parade, “300 Timeless Treasures," celebrates San Antonio's Tricentennial.

KSAT-12 will broadcast and livestream the parade beginning with Good Morning San Antonio at 9 a.m.

You can purchase tickets to the parade online at www.battleofflowers.org.

