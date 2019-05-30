LIVE: BCSO confirms death of inmate inside jail

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials on Thursday confirmed that an inmate was killed inside the jail.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said man died after a physical altercation with a fellow inmate Thursday afternoon.

BCSO officials have declined to release the name of the victim or the suspect.

Officials said they are gathering more information on what led to the inmate's death and will be providing more details Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff has scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m.

