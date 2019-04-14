BCSO: Man shot during party at NE side home dies on way to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A man shot in the head during a party at a Northeast Side home late Saturday night died on the way to the hospital, authorities with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the 3600 block of Cameron Springs around 9:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. First responders rushed him to San Antonio Military Medical Center, but he died while en route, authorities said.

Shooting on Cameron Springs happened after argument broke out at a party. Man was outside house when he was shot. pic.twitter.com/dCfvyDd7lH — Katrina Webber (@KSATKatrina) April 14, 2019

According to deputies, there was a party at the home and an argument broke out. The man was shot during the argument.

Deputies have not yet made any arrests in connection with the deadly shooting.

