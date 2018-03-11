Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department gets new equipment as area grows

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department got some new equipment for firefighters as the area it serves grows.

With support from the community and several boards, two new fire engines have been added to the department’s fleet.

Jerry Bialick with the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department said the new engines are state-of-the-art and dependable.

“These engines are really upgraded as far as the chassis, the cage that protects the firefighters. They also have airbags, which the other engines don't,” Bialick said.

Bialick said the other trucks were nine and 11 years old.

The Fire Department has also ordered another ladder truck valued at more than $1 million and hopes to have it by next year. Another brush truck is also expected to be added to the fleet in a couple of months.

The department hopes to have four stations up and running by 2020.

