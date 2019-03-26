Bexar County commissioners vote in favor of buying new voting machines

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Bexar County commissioners have voted in favor of purchasing new voting machines for the county.

The county will use Election Systems and Software's ExpressVote.

Jacque Callanen, Bexar County elections administrator, said Bexar County has been using the same voting machines since 2002 and that it's time for an upgrade.

The new machines will also address voters’ concerns about wanting a paper trail.

Callanen said the new machines use a blended system that will allow voters to continue use the touch screen, but then the voter will get a printout of their vote, which they can hold and look at before they submit it into a scanner.

The commissioners court had asked Callanen and her team to come back in 30 days to iron out some details.

The new system could cost anywhere between $9 million and $12 million.

The current machines have been used in more than 450 elections, casting more than 7 million votes.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.