'Bigs in Blue' mentorship program kicks off

SAN ANTONIO - Officials gathered at the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Courthouse on Wednesday kicked off a mentorship program for at-risk youth.

Bexar County sheriff's deputies will take part in "Bigs in Blue," a program aimed to mentor students from Martin Luther King Jr. Academy.

"I lead an organization, a large organization of gifted individuals who aren't content to just lay their life on the line everyday, as if that weren't enough. They wanna get proactive with it and be able to mentor youth, and so this program gives them the opportunity to do that," Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The program is similar to Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas.

