'Bird buffer' at Brackenridge Park halted following health complaint

SAN ANTONIO - A spray used to control the migratory bird population at Brackenridge Park may be a health problem for humans.

Photographer Alesha Garlock, who was at the park Saturday, said she noticed a strong smell at the park close to the San Antonio Zoo.

"My problem was that it made me sick within 15 minutes," Garlock said. "My eyes were burning. It was hard. My throat started itching, closing, and my concern is that the public has no notification, there's no signs."

San Antonio Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Homer Garcia III said the spray, known as a "bird buffer," is used to help control the migratory bird population.

"There's such a heavy population of migratory birds," Garcia said. "When they do come in to nest, it requires us to help manage that for the public health and safety of the amenities in the park, as well as the San Antonio River."

Garcia said Monday that this is the second "bird buffer" at Brackenridge Park, and was installed last month. The other one was installed last summer and no complaints were reported then.

"There's never been any complaints, actually, with either of the units in operation," Garcia said. "So, now we have received that it potentially does cause some human irritation. We are looking into that and are in consultation with Metro Health, looking to see is it something we can mitigate."

After KSAT 12 News talked to the city about Garlock's concerns, the bird buffer has been turned off until officials can come up with another solution.

