Feds patrol Eagle Pass ports of entry as 1,800 immigrants arrive in Piedras Negras

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A larger than usual number of federal, state and local law enforcement officers patrolled Tuesday along the U.S. border town of Eagle Pass, across from Pidras Negras, where 1,800 immigrants from Central America have arrived, seeking asylum.

"There is patrol at all times through the area, so it's just a little heavier today than usual," said Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey Cantu.

Cantu said U.S. Customs and Border officials can process about 12 to 15 immigrant cases a day, so there is no telling how long it will take to process the 1,800 immigrants.

"What we have been assured from our federal agencies is, if the individuals are granted asylum, they (will be) transported out of Eagle Pass, they do not stay in this community. There is a process for them to be transferred to a detention center," Cantu said.

Officials with the Consulate of Guatemala in Del Rio said about 200 immigrants in the caravan are staying in a shelter in Piedras Negras.

When asked by KSAT 12 News reporter Tiffany Huertas whether a border wall would help in situations like this, Cantu said, "No. As you can see, it's not something that will make a difference."

Cantu said what is needed is comprehensive immigration reform.

