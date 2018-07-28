Nonprofit organization receiving teddy bears for migrant children separated from families

SAN DIEGO - For many children across the world, teddy bears can be viewed simply as a toy.

But for the migrant children who were separated from their families following the implementation of the government's "zero-tolerance policy," it’s providing them with a sense of comfort.

“We feel terrible about the immigration situation, especially separating the children from their parents,” Sister Rosemary Nicholson, who dropped off a teddy bear, said.

Border Angels, a nonprofit organization in San Diego, California, has been receiving endless teddy bear donations from people all over.

The organization works with migrant families from across the area but also provides different services year-round.

“We have immigration attorneys. We really need them now (especially) with the current situation where you have the worst of times, where you have the separation of parents,” Enrique Morones, executive director and founder of Border Angels, said.

Despite the illegal border-crossing activity going down from more than 140,000 apprehensions in 2006 to just 26,000 last year, Estrada said volunteers are still providing water in the desert to those who are still crossing the border.

THE LINE



This group of volunteers say after walking in more than 107 degree weather to drop off water in the mountains for people who cross over illegally, it was worth it. #KSATBorderJourney #TheLine #KSATnews #TX2CALI pic.twitter.com/ttuH700gDe — Tiffany Huertas (@tiffanychuertas) July 27, 2018

On Friday, Border Angels hosted a breakfast to discuss community issues, including immigration. With Tijuana, Mexico, across the border from San Diego, local officials believe right now is a crucial time to talk about those issues.

“Tijuana and San Diego have always been tied to economic development, air quality, the water and all the things that make San Diego a good place to live, also impacts Tijuana,” District 8 Councilman David Alvarez said.

In order for the country to overcome the immigration issues, Morones said the solution lies in the month of November.

“What we need to do is we need to make sure and go out there and vote in the midterms in November. Regardless of which aisle you are on, you have to put your voice to action,” Morones said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.