San Antonio's Catholic Charities to reunite separated immigrant families

U.S. Border Patrol agents take Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Catholic Charities will be the site of hundreds of immigrant family reunions.

Antonio Fernandez, Catholic Charities director, said the organization is among those selected to bring children and parents separated after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border together again.

Fernandez said the reunions could begin as early as Saturday.

Volunteers are already preparing to host as many as 400 families.

Catholic Charities is one of four sites selected for reunions. Others are in McAllen, El Paso and Phoenix.

The children and parents had been separated by the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance policy," which has affected more than 2,000 undocumented immigrant families. A court has since ordered that children and their parents be brought back together.

Many of the parents have said they came to the U.S. after fleeing violence and gang threats in their home countries.

The Catholic Charities of San Antonio has been hard at work getting ready for a reunion that will feature around 400 families who have been separated at the border. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/txOub3SR1t — Japhanie Gray (@JGrayKSAT) July 14, 2018

According to CEO Jose Antonio Fernandez, they have had massive support from the community as new clothes, shoes, food and more have been donated to comfort the families who are to come. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/NYcGCHA2yy — Japhanie Gray (@JGrayKSAT) July 14, 2018

He says they are expecting to have possibly 100 volunteers working around the clock to comfort families as they arrive. Right now, he doesn't know when that time will be but he says he's been informed that it may be 30-100 families today. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/LwyR4YeV6l — Japhanie Gray (@JGrayKSAT) July 14, 2018

Tonight, we'll give you an inside look on what the reunification process will be for families as volunteers work to get them prepared for their next journey @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/AuS8SJ5cxL — Japhanie Gray (@JGrayKSAT) July 14, 2018

