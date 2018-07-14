Border News

San Antonio's Catholic Charities to reunite separated immigrant families

Director says up to 400 families could be involved

By Pat Barton - Assignment Editor
John Moore/Getty Images

U.S. Border Patrol agents take Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. 

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Catholic Charities will be the site of hundreds of immigrant family reunions.

Antonio Fernandez, Catholic Charities director, said the organization is among those selected to bring children and parents separated after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border together again.

Fernandez said the reunions could begin as early as Saturday.

Volunteers are already preparing to host as many as 400 families.

Catholic Charities is one of four sites selected for reunions. Others are in McAllen, El Paso and Phoenix.

The children and parents had been separated by the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance policy," which has affected more than 2,000 undocumented immigrant families. A court has since ordered that children and their parents be brought back together.

Many of the parents have said they came to the U.S. after fleeing violence and gang threats in their home countries.

