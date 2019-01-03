WATCH LIVE: SAPD involved in second officer-involved shooting in two days

SAN ANTONIO - DEVELOPING STORY: San Antonio police have confirmed a second officer-involved shooting in as many days.

The latest incident happened Thursday morning in the 1400 block of South Pleasanton Road.

The suspect may have fired a shot at a VIA bus. As officers approached the man, he ran. Shots were fired during the pursuit. Emergency medical services technicians were called to the scene.

The Guardian Angel Child Development Center, located at the corner of Pleasanton and Gerald, is presently on lockdown. Teachers at the school said they went into lockdown the minute they heard gunshots, then notified the parents. At this time, no one is getting in or out.

