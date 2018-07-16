Build-A-Bear brings back 'Pay Your Age' deal for birthdays

The line outside a St. Louis Build-a-Bear Workshop for its "Pay Your Age" promotion on July 12, 2018.

Last week's "Pay Your Age" promotion at Build-A-Bear wasn't exactly a bust; it was more of a burst.

The deal caused massive mayhem at malls around the country after drawing way more people than expected. At least here in San Antonio, more people ended up with the consolation prize of a $15 coupon than being able to take advantage of the Pay-Your-Age deal.

But now, Build-A-Bear thinks it has a more manageable way of executing the Pay Your Age promotion by making it available to children on their birthdays.

To be eligible for the "Count Your Candles" promotion, you have to join the store's Bonus Club.

Bonus Club members will be able to pay their age to build a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The normal price of a Birthday Treat Bear is $14.

By the way, if you have one of the $15 off discount vouchers that were handed out on Pay Your Age Day, you need to use it by Aug. 31.

