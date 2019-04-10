DPS: 1 arrested after Carrizo Springs High School counselor found dead

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas - A migrant counselor at Carrizo Springs High School was found dead with stab wounds at a home in Asherton, Texas on Tuesday, the Dimmit County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Authorities said were called to a home in the 100 block of School Street for a possible stabbing just before 11 p.m. and found Carlos Pena, 50, dead.

John Michael Alvarado, 18, is charged with murder in connection with Pena's death.

An official with the Texas Rangers said Alvarado may be a student at the high school where Pena worked.

Rangers said that Alvarado is cooperating with authorities.

Carrizo Springs Independent School District released a statement to KSAT which said, in part, that the district is mourning an employee.

Read the full statement:

Earlier today, Carrizo Springs CISD heard the news of the loss of a District employee.

Please keep the employee’s family and our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers as we all work to understand and deal with this incident. Carrizo Springs CISD will be working to provide grief counseling to our students and staff and ask that you pay particular attention to the needs of your loved ones at this difficult time. We are grateful to have wonderful staff and employees at the District, which handled the present situation immensely well. Further, we are so blessed to have an outpouring of support from area counselors that all have reached out to the District to lend a hand of comfort and care to our employees and students. If you believe that we at Carrizo Springs CISD can be of assistance to please contact us.

We will provide no additional information or comment at this time. Please respect the families and their privacy while they deal with the present situation.

