Medical examiner's office identifies man who shot, killed himself with weapon while in SAPD custody

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man San Antonio police said shot and killed himself in police custody on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

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SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man San Antonio police said shot and killed himself in police custody last Thursday.

According to the ME’s office, Christopher Simon Montalbo, 35, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference, SAPD Chief William McManus said authorities began pursuing a person they suspected of driving a vehicle with stolen license plates on the South Side.

The pursuit continued from the South Side to the North Side with the help of SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter keeping track of the suspect, McManus said.

At some point, the chief said the suspect, who the ME’s office identified as Montalbo, pulled into a parking lot in the 8300 block of McCullough Avenue and began fleeing from the vehicle. Officers nearby were able to apprehend Montalbo, handcuff him and place him in the back of an SAPD patrol vehicle.

While the officers were talking amongst themselves, McManus said Montalbo, while still handcuffed, got a hold of his own weapon and shot himself in the head.

Montalbo was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to determine Montalbo’s manner of death.

The chief said no witnesses saw or heard the gunshot when it went off. An SAPD spokesperson said Monday one of the officers learned of Montalbo’s gunshot wound after checking on him in the back of the SAPD vehicle.

KSAT asked McManus if the two SAPD officers patted Montalbo down before handcuffing them.

“That will all be looked at in the investigation, so I don’t know at this point,” McManus said.

The two responding officers have four and five years of experience with the police department, according to McManus. The officers’ identities have not been released.

On Friday, the department said its Internal Affairs and Homicide Unit are conducting separate and concurrent investigations into Montalbo’s death.

Watch McManus’ full Thursday, March 19, 2026, news conference in the below video player.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Thursday’s death is SAPD’s first in-custody death of the year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

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