Attorney pleads guilty in $540K theft from children whose parents died in murder-suicide

Karen Hogan is taken into custody by Kendall County Sheriff's deputies in January 2025.

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio attorney has pleaded guilty in court, more than a year after she was accused of stealing over $540,000 from six children whose parents died in a murder-suicide.

Karen Hogan entered the pleas during a Friday hearing inside a Kendall County district court.

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Hogan, who is scheduled to be sentenced in June, pleaded guilty to misapplication by a fiduciary of more than $300,000 and exploitation of a disabled individual, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

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Hogan, the executor of the estates of Jason Marcus Evans and Emily Elizabeth Fulton Evans, was charged in January 2025 after investigators determined she repeatedly misused funds from the estates of the couple, who died in a 2021 murder-suicide.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Kendall County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Ridge Lane for a possible murder.

When they arrived, deputies found Emily Evans and Jason Evans dead from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement determined Jason Evans was the shooter.

The Evans had five daughters and a son, who were inside the home at the time of the shooting. At the time, the couple’s children ranged in age from 4 to 15 years old.

The oldest child has a developmental disability, according to an arrest affidavit for Hogan.

The children are the heirs to the Evans’ estates.

An investigation determined Hogan opened bank accounts under the couple’s names, listing herself as a joint account owner and proceeded to transfer large sums of money from the accounts, records show.

From August 2023 to February 2024, Hogan misapplied $541,550 in total from the estates, an arrest affidavit states.

Hogan’s range of punishment is between probation and 20 years in prison, the plea agreement states.

Punishment in both cases will run concurrently.

Texas State Bar records show Hogan previously surrendered her law license.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.