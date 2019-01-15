Catholic Charities helping families affected by government shutdown, asking for donations

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday marks day 25 of the government shutdown and Catholic Charities is doing its part in helping those affected.

The organization said it is offering help to people and families with food, clothing, rent, utilities and other services.

With no clear end to the shutdown in sight, Catholic Charities said it will help anyone who applies for assistance no matter their backgrounds, race or religion.

"We have several cases coming (and) yesterday we (had) many people calling in," Antonio Fernandez, Catholic Charities San Antonio director, said. "The two biggest issues were food and rent. People did not get a paycheck Friday, so now they are struggling to make ends meet.'

Fernandez said Catholic Charities has a limited amount of funding to use towards assistance and is seeking help from the community.

Catholic Charities is requesting donations of H-E-B or Walmart gift cards, restaurant gift cards, non-perishable food and cash donations.

To make a cash donation, click here to visit the website.

To apply for assistance, people are asked to visit the Guadalupe Community Center located at 1801 W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Below are the following items needed to apply for assistance:

Current Texas identification or driver's license for those under 18 years old

Social Security card for all household members

Government Employee ID

Proof of income for the last 30 days (check stub, SNAP benefits, child support, SSDI, SSI, etc.)

For rental assistance: notice to vacate and current lease

For utility assistance: disconnection notice or past due bill

