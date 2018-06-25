5-year-old girl run over by truck at SeaWorld dies

SAN ANTONIO - A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was run over in the parking lot of SeaWorld on Sunday night.

First responders were called to SeaWorld around 8 p.m. and found a 5-year-old girl who had been run over by a white truck.

The girl's parents said that she darted between two vehicles in the parking lot when she was hit by the truck.

According to Michelle Ramos, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department, the driver of the truck stopped and is distraught by the situation.

Ramos stressed the importance of being aware of your surroundings at entertainment venues.

"Make sure you grab your little ones because they do have a tendency to get away from you, especially in areas like this where there's a high volume of traffic," Ramos said.

According to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department, AirLife was called but the request was later canceled because the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the child has not been released.

