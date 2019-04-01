City of San Antonio, Bexar County announce count committee for 2020 Census

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio and Bexar County announced Monday that they have joined efforts in establishing a complete count committee for the 2020 census.

According to a press release, the complete count committee is a "volunteer group focused on engaging and educating the community on the importance of self-responding for the 2020 census."

The goal of the committee is to achieve a full and accurate count of all San Antonio and Bexar County residents, the press release said.

“With rapid growth reaching into every corner of the county and into our suburban cities, it is more important than ever to get a complete and accurate count so that we can get the resources we need,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “Bexar County is proud to have appointed individuals with trusted relationships within the community to promote the importance of the 2020 census.”

The press release said the census count determines the allocation of approximately $675 billion annually in federal funding for federal programs and the redistricting of congressional seats. It is estimated that 25% of Bexar County’s residents are not likely to self-respond and are at risk of being missed by the 2020 census.

“It would be difficult to overstate the importance of a complete and accurate count in the 2020 census,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “The census determines the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars for essential federal programs in San Antonio as well as Texas' clout in Congress. A complete count is as crucial as it gets.”

Today’s announcement marks exactly one year until the 2020 census.

