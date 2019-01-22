Converse PD: Suspects arrested while 'cooking' meth in Walmart parking lot

CONVERSE - Converse police said they arrested two suspects who they found cooking meth in a Walmart parking lot.

September Alvarez (right), 22, and Robert Robles Jr. (left), 34, were taken into custody Tuesday morning on suspicion of several felony charges, including possession of stolen items and other drugs.

Courtesy: Converse Police Department

Police said CPD officers were called Tuesday around 3 a.m. to the Walmart in the 8300 block of FM 78 for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the store's parking lot.

When officers arrived, they smelled an odor coming out of a vehicle. It was determined that Alvarez and Robles were in the process of "cooking" meth into liquid form, police said.

A search of the suspects' vehicle led to officers recovering other drugs, stolen identifications, different types of ammunition and five handguns -- one of which was determined to be stolen.

Despite Robles providing false information, he was found to have an active warrant for a probation violation out of California, according to police.

Robles and Alvarez are now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, failure to identify-fugitive, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon and unlawful possession of identifying information.

