Couple arrested in San Antonio on suspicion of human trafficking

SAN ANTONIO - A couple were arrested in San Antonio early Friday after a woman claimed she was drugged, taken across state lines and held against her will, San Antonio police said.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said a 27-year-woman ran up to San Antonio Airport police around 3:25 a.m. and told them she had been held against her will at a nearby hotel.

The woman said she met Mark Saulsberry, 35, in Kentucky recently and agreed to go on a date with him, Rodriguez said.

The two agreed to go to Tennessee where the woman claimed Saulsberry told her "she could make more money if she went ... on dates with men," Rodriguez said.

The woman said at some point during the date, she was given a drink, felt disoriented and passed out, Rodriguez said.

When the woman woke up, she was in a motel in San Antonio, Rodriguez said. She then ran to the airport for help.

Saulsberry denied the allegations, saying he knew the woman because he grew up with her.

"I don't know nothing, sir. I just woke up at 4 in the morning and I was in jail," he told reporters.

Charlotte Ulrich, 26, was also arrested. She and Saulsberry will be charged with trafficking of persons, Rodriguez said.

The woman is being helped by the Rape Crisis Center.

