CPS Energy, ERCOT experience record demands, urge people to reduce electricity

SAN ANTONIO - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid in Texas, is urging people to reduce electricity at homes and businesses through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ERCOT declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1, saying energy conservation is needed to avoid rotating outages.

ERCOT reported a new all-time, system-wide peak demand record Monday, and officials warned the record could be broken again Tuesday as temperatures soared across the state.

CPS Energy also set a new all-time peak for energy use at 5,109 megawatts. The previous record was set on July 23, 2018.

CPS and ERCOT offered the following tips for keeping energy use low:

Set thermostats between 78-80 degrees and bump it up a few degrees when away from home

Use fans in occupied rooms

Turn off all lights and appliances, and unplug electronic equipment when not in use

Close blinds and drapes in rooms that get direct sun

Discontinue the use of appliances such as the dishwasher, washer and dryer during peak hours

Grill outside in the evening instead of using the stove or oven

If you cook indoors from 3 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker

Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 4 and 6 p.m.



