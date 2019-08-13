CPS Energy, ERCOT experience record demands, urge people to reduce electricity

SAN ANTONIO - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid in Texas, is urging people to reduce electricity at homes and businesses through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ERCOT declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1, saying energy conservation is needed to avoid rotating outages.
ERCOT reported a new all-time, system-wide peak demand record Monday, and officials warned the record could be broken again Tuesday as temperatures soared across the state.
CPS Energy also set a new all-time peak for energy use at 5,109 megawatts. The previous record was set on July 23, 2018.
CPS and ERCOT offered the following tips for keeping energy use low:
- Set thermostats between 78-80 degrees and bump it up a few degrees when away from home
- Use fans in occupied rooms
- Turn off all lights and appliances, and unplug electronic equipment when not in use
- Close blinds and drapes in rooms that get direct sun
- Discontinue the use of appliances such as the dishwasher, washer and dryer during peak hours
- Grill outside in the evening instead of using the stove or oven
- If you cook indoors from 3 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker
- Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 4 and 6 p.m.
