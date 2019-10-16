Authorities need your help tracking down convicted child predator possibly on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching Javier Garcia, a convicted sex offender wanted on a charged that he failed to register a change of address with law enforcement.

An arrest warrant was issued for Garcia, 52, in December 2018.

In 2001, Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison for indecency with a child through sexual contact. According to online records, the victim was a 9-year-old girl. Garcia is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Garcia's last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Garcia's arrest.

