Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Cancun

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive who was been wanted by law enforcement officials in Bexar and Zavala counties since 2006 has been arrested in Cancun, Mexico.

Freddie Alaniz, 37, was arrested Monday following a joint investigation between the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety special agents and Mexican authorities, officials said.

Alaniz was extradited Thursday to San Antonio.

The fugitive was wanted on an arrest warrant from Bexar County for murder in August 2006. He was also wanted on an arrest warrant from Zavala County for sexual assault of a child.

Alaniz was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive list in May 2014.

