San Antonio woman's stolen remains still missing 4 years later

SAN ANTONIO - This week's South Texas Crime Story doesn't have anything to do with murder or missing persons, but it's one of San Antonio's most mysterious crimes.

We take a look back the case of the stolen remains of Julie Mott from Mission Park Funeral Home.

Mott passed away Aug. 8, 2015, from complications of cystic fibrosis.

A service was held for the 25-year-old on Aug. 15, 2015, and police believe sometime after the service and before the funeral home closed, someone stole her remains.

It was never clear though how the body was carried out.

Her family pleaded for the return of her remains, and the owner of Mission Park Funeral Home offered a $20,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

A year later, surveillance video was given to San Antonio Police by Mission Park Funeral Home of Mott's former boyfriend, Bill Willburn, twice attempting to enter the funeral despite previously being served a criminal trespass warrant.

Wilburn was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespassing.

He has consistently denied stealing Mott's remains and was never charged with the crime.

The Mott family sued Mission Park Funeral Home, and on Feb. 13, 2018, a jury awarded the family with $8 million.

Four years later, Mott's remains are still missing.

