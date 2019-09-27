VIDEO: Burglars drive tractor through fence in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police need help identifying two burglars who plowed through a fence while stealing a tractor Sunday.

Officers were called out to the 1900 block of I-10 for a burglary alarm reported at Ewald Kubota, a tractor dealership.

Police said the suspects first drove a Kubota skid steer through a fence.

The suspects returned to the dealership and attempted to steal an RTV with a trailer, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously by calling the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the tipster a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.