Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is asking for help to track down a man accused of stealing mail in Guadalupe, Comal and Bexar counties for more than a year.

Investigators are looking for Brian Casey Galindo on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said he’s running a scheme to steal checks and/or personal information since spring 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.