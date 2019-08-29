Second employee implicated in Bird Bakery theft scheme

The former Bird Bakery manager who was convicted this week of stealing more than $120,000 from her employer wasn't the only person embezzling from the establishment, according to police and court records obtained by KSAT.com.

On Wednesday, Jessica Martinez was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to felony charges of theft and misapplication of fiduciary property, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Martinez used the money to buy designer clothes, makeup, purses and other goods.

But court records obtained Thursday by KSAT.com revealed a second defendant in the case, 24-year-old Stephanie-Rae Beth Trevino.

Trevino stole more than $3,000 from Bird Bakery, according to a police report.

Police initially believed the two were working together, but Trevino told officers Martinez never taught her how to steal the money, according to the report.

Though the two denied working together, their schemes were similar, the report shows.

Both suspects voided purchases made at the bakery and refunded the money into their own debit accounts rather than the customer who made the purchase. Trevino told police that each voided transaction took less than a minute and that she never took cash out of the drawer.

Trevino was caught in May 2018 after taking $1,700 from the bakery at once. She told police she stole that much to help her move and that she was not planning to do it anymore, according to the report.

Trevino pleaded no contest to the charge, court records show. She was granted deferred adjudication and will spend three years on probation.

Bird Bakery scrapped plans to open a location in Denver and used funds from its Dallas location to help with payroll for its Alamo Heights employees, according to the district attorney's office. The company also did not give raises or bonuses to the Alamo Heights employees because of the missing funds.

Bird Bakery is owned by Elizabeth Chambers and her husband, Armie Hammer.

Both of the women charged are not allowed back on the store's Alamo Heights property.

