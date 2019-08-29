Woman arrested after deleting video evidence of shooting involving family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence after police said she tried to delete surveillance video that allegedly showed her brother shooting a teen in the chest.

Police said Melanie Lopez, 24, and her brother hosted a party in the 3600 block of W. Poplar Street on June 14 where they allegedly charged underage people an entrance fee and provided them with alcoholic beverages for purchase.

The affidavit stated that at some point during the party a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

When investigators asked for the video from the home's surveillance cameras, they found that the recording during the time of the shooting had been deleted.

Investigators were able to recover the deleted video which showed Lopez' brother shooting the teen, police said.

Police said they found another surveillance video that showed Lopez and her brother deleting the footage.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.