SAPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing witnessed by 8-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man Wednesday accused of fatally stabbing his roommate in front his 8-year-old son.

Gerald Allen Young, 66, was charged with murder despite his self-defense claims to police. His mugshot showed facial injuries he suffered from the alleged disturbance with Steven David Anderson, 55, the man police found fatally stabbed in the 8200 block of Shooting Quail.

On Tuesday, the 8-year-old boy asked a neighbor to call police because his father was stabbed in the neck.

When officers arrived, they found Young smoking a cigarette outside the home, according to his arrest affidavit. Young had facial injuries and pain to his abdomen.

He told police that Anderson was inside the home with a stab wound. Young told police Anderson continuously attacked him until the fight went into the kitchen, where Young got a knife and stabbed Anderson.

Steven Anderson, who was killed in a fatal stabbing in the 8200 block of Shooting Quail.

However, the blood found on the kitchen drawer was "not enough blood to be consistent with (Young's) account of being attacked," according to the affidavit.

"In fact a large pool of blood was found near a sliding glass door leading to the backyard that was about 8 to 10 feet away from the kitchen drawer," investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Anderson's son told police that he heard yelling going on between Anderson and Young. When he went to see what was going on, he told police he saw Anderson strike Young.

Young was on his back and Anderson got on top of him.

When Anderson began to walk away, the boy told police that Young took the knife from the kitchen drawer and lunged toward Anderson from behind, according to the affidavit.

Anderson and his son both yelled at Young to drop the knife, the boy told police, but Young stabbed him in the neck. The boy ran out of the home in fear he would be stabbed next, he told police.

The struggle was preceded by a 911 call, according to the affidavit. Young called police and said Anderson sent him a threatening text message.

Young became aggressive, however, when the call taker asked about what the text message stated and eventually hung up on the dispatcher, according to the news release.

After he was treated for his injuries, Young remained in University Hospital because his blood alcohol level was too high, so police were unable to formally interview him that night. On Wednesday morning, Young told police he would not give them a statement without legal representation.

Young's bail was set at $75,000, jail records show.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.