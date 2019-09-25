Woman needed 4 tourniquets applied after shooting in San Marcos

An 18-year-old woman needed four tourniquets applied after a shooting in San Marcos, according to police.

Police are now searching for a suspect, 20-year-old Davonte Tennille Miller, who is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Mill Street after neighbors heard gunshots in the area, according to a news release from the police department.

First responders found the teen, who had been shot multiple times in her limbs, according to the news release. They applied four tourniquets before she was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.

She is expected to survive.

Police identified Miller as the suspected shooter after speaking with witnesses on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed a 2010 Hyundai Genesis pull into the parking lot and park there.

A few moments later, the video picks up three gunshots and shows two people running to the car.

Police have not identified the second person, a woman, in the video, but they said she is not facing charges at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call San Marcos police at 512-753-2303.

