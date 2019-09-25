Man convicted of sexually assaulting teen girl wanted on new charge

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force needs your help in tracking down a fugitive.

Michael Garza, 21, is wanted for violating his probation conditions. An arrest warrant was issued in November 2018.

"The motion alleged that Garza failed to comply with court ordered conditions and absconded from supervision," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

In 2018, Garza was convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He is required to report his residential address to law enforcement as part of his sentencing, Bozeman said.

Garza's last known place of residence was on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Garza's arrest.

