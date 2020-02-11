‘I am a bail bondsman I know the deal.’ Bail bonds owner refuses sobriety test following DWI crash, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a San Antonio bail bonds company faces a felony drunken driving charge and a misdemeanor weapons charge after investigators said he was intoxicated when he was involved in a crash in far west Bexar County last month.

David Fernandez, 53, is free on bond following his Jan. 3 arrest.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which handled Fernandez’s arrest and booking, confirm he was bonded out by Jailbusters Bail Bonds, a company Fernandez owns.

“I am a bail bondsman I know the deal,” Fernandez told a BCSO deputy who responded to the scene of a late night crash at Lone Star Parkway and Wild Pine, according to a blood-draw warrant released Tuesday.

The responding deputy later wrote that Fernandez gave inconsistent information on whether another vehicle was involved in the crash and what direction it may have been traveling.

A handgun was later found near the driver’s seat of Fernandez’s vehicle, records show.

Records show Fernandez refused to take part in a field sobriety test and refused to allow medical personnel to draw a blood sample, forcing BCSO to file for a warrant.

A BCSO spokeswoman said Monday that Fernandez was non-compliant while being booked, forcing BCSO to bring in its Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) to help process him.

A history of DWI

Bexar County clerk records show Fernandez has been arrested on suspicion of DWI four times in Bexar County since 1991.

Due to his prior DWI convictions, his January arrest has been filed as a third-degree felony charge.

Court records show he was granted probation in his three other cases.

The Defenders were unable to get a comment from Fernandez prior to publishing this story.

His next scheduled court appearance is in late April.