Arbitration underway for SAPD officer who gave homeless man feces sandwich

Arbitration started Monday for a San Antonio Police Department officer who is trying to get a second indefinite suspension overturned.

Officer Matthew Luckhurst won reinstatement last year after being fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich.

Monday’s arbitration hearing is unrelated to that case but also involves feces.

Luckhurst and another officer defecated in a woman’s restroom at the downtown bike patrol office, did not flush it and then smeared a brown substance on the seat to give the appearance there was fecal matter on the seat, according to a copy of his November 2016 termination paperwork.

A city attorney said Luckhurst harassed, intimidated and degraded female officers with the prank.

SAPD Officer Jessica Medrano testified Monday about finding the feces the next day. Medrano was more than eight months pregnant at the time.

She testified that she was “mad and disgusted" over the incident and said she would never work with Luckhurst again.