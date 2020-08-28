Medical Examiner: Bexar County Jail inmate died of methamphetamine overdose

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County inmate who was found dead in July overdosed on methamphetamine, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The agency released the findings on the death of Eric McCuiston, 41, on Friday. The cause of death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity, and the death has been ruled an accident. McCuiston was pronounced dead around 1:45 a.m. on July 5.

According to a facility incident report obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders, a Bexar County detention officer was delayed in reporting the emergency when McCuiston was found unresponsive due to his radio dying.

The report indicates that two inmates serving meals discovered that something was wrong with McCuiston around 1:15 a.m.

“Hey boss, I think we have a dead body,” one of the inmates told the detention officer responsible for the report.

The officer wrote that he then ran upstairs to McCuiston’s cell and found him on the floor, unresponsive and in the fetal position.

The officer “attempted to initiate a Code One Blue via and held radio, but it had no charge,” the report states.

The reporting officer then ran back downstairs and was able to get the Code One Blue, an emergency call in which a person quickly receives medical attention, called in.

The report indicates that McCuiston was in his bed and did not appear to be in distress when the reporting officer checked on him around 11 p.m. Sunday.

McCuiston had been booked for an out of county warrant from Nueces County for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.