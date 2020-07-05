Bexar County Jail inmate found dead overnight, may have been waiting for COVID-19 test

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail was found dead early Sunday morning and it may be connected to COVID-19, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, a 41-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released, was found sometime after 1 a.m. in his cell unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office. He was housed in an intake medical isolation unit, which is used to hold inmates that are waiting for a COVID-19 test after being booked into the Adult Detention Center, officials said.

Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures and the San Antonio Fire Department was also dispatched for assistance. However, officials said the inmate died at 1:45 a.m.

Autopsy results are still pending and it’s unknown if the inmate’s death is related to COVID-19, according to the BCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was booked Saturday, July 4, for an out of county warrant from Nueces County for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

