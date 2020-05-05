Bexar County Jail inmate dies after contracting COVID-19
Inmate was intubated following coronavirus diagnosis
SAN ANTONIO – A man in the Bexar County Jail on two murder charges died of COVID-19 complications Monday, deputies believe.
The family of Clifford Childs, 66, made the decision to remove him from life support after he was intubated following a positive COVID-19 test on April 17, 2020. Childs had a “combination of preexisting medical conditions," according to a news release.
“Although the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office makes final determination for the cause of death, preliminarily, Childs’ death is believed to be related to COVID-19 complications,” according to the news release.
Childs’ death will be investigated as per standard procedure, according to the release. He had been jailed since March 15, 2018.
To date, a total of 294 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, while 217 of the positive cases have been reported as being asymptomatic. More than 830 inmates at the Bexar County Jail have been tested for COVID-19 since mass testing became available.
