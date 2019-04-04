BCSO employee resigns, accused of stealing money meant for office Christmas party

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office employee who resigned last summer after being accused of stealing from a safe at the jail has now been charged with theft.

Patricia Martinez was arrested March 27 on a misdemeanor charge of theft $100-$750, according to court records.

Martinez, an office assistant who worked for the county since 2007, resigned July 13.

A probable cause affidavit said that Martinez admitted last April to taking a key for a safe located in the Jail Programs section at the jail.

Martinez then used to key to open the safe and take $712, according to court records.

The donated money was intended to be used for the office's annual Christmas party, according to Martinez's arrest affidavit.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement:

Resigning from employment during an investigation does not deter BCSO from continuing with an investigation. In this case, criminal charges ensued from the findings. As I have stated in the past, I hold everyone accountable, especially public servants who have made the decision to break the law.

Jail Programs, formerly called Human Services, is in charge of processing inmate marriages, hospital visits and funeral requests.

