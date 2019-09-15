Salazar email to deputies: DWI issue 'again reared its ugly head'

SAN ANTONIO - Hours after an off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Sheriff Javier Salazar sent an agencywide email stating that the DWI issue had "again reared its ugly head."

The email, sent to the rank and file following the arrest of Deputy Ricardo Maldonado, said alcohol-related arrests were down but that there remained work to do.

Here is Salazar's email in its entirety:

Unfortunately, a BCSO Deputy was arrested for DWI overnight. Although this comes as another embarrassment to our agency, I'd like to take the time to thank everyone for your efforts with regard to this issue which has again reared it's ugly head. Thanks to increased awareness, our ongoing training, and your self-discipline, it appears we have substantially reduced the numbers of personnel being arrested for DWI and other alcohol related incidents. Unfortunately, this latest disappointing incident is a reminder that we all still have some work to do. I thank all of you for your continued hard work, your dedication to this agency, and your commitment to the oath you swore. Nonetheless, I need to remind everyone that DWI, like so many other issues we face, is all too easy to avoid. Plan ahead if you are out drinking anywhere else but your own home. Designate a driver or arrange for another mode of transportation. If all else fails, make use of the DSABC's Safe Ride Home Program. Of course, we need to all be reminded of the fact that it is ALL our responsibility to take care of each other. If you are out with any friends or family, it is incumbent on all of us to remind each other to do the right thing and to make sure all members of our party get home safe and sound. All too often, we hear, "He's a grown man." "I'm not his Daddy." or "That's on her!" This is not acceptable. For the next few days or weeks, we will all have to feel the after-effects of this latest arrest. Keep your heads up and know that, although we will all be unfairly judged by many on the alleged indiscretion of one person, the vast majority of the public knows you all work hard and we are not all defined by this moment. I certainly appreciate you all, and let's keep up the great work. Stay Safe,



Sheriff Javier Salazar

Maldonado, 29, was arrested just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the access road of the 13500 block of I-10 West.

Following his arrest, Maldonado was removed from the agency's Special Emergency Response Team.

Maldonado has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to arrest records compiled by the Defenders, Maldonado is the 14th deputy arrested this year. He is the fourth deputy to be charged with a DWI-related offense.

Last year, 23 deputies were arrested, eight of them for DWI-related offenses.

