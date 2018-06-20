SCUCISD Board censures Gary Inmon following arrest, felony indictments

SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District Board of Trustees took disciplinary action against one of their own Tuesday night. The board voted to publicly censure longtime trustee Gary Inmon after his recent arrest and indictment on felony theft and perjury charges.

Inmon was a no-show at the meeting, the first to be held since he was arrested last week on the third-degree felony charges. He's accused of improprieties surrounding an estate for which he served as an executor.

Court records show Inmon was asked by relatives of the deceased woman to provide a detailed accounting of the estate valued at more than $130,000. The family members said in a lawsuit that they were concerned "the liquid assets may have been misappropriated."

Inmon was indicted by a Guadalupe County grand jury on charges of aggravated perjury, theft of less than $150,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

The probate case was filed by Inmon last year during the same time period his law license was suspended by the State Bar of Texas. His license was suspended for a year when he was found to have taken $10,000 from a client for which he never carried out legal services.

Inmon's arrest last week followed another arrest in December in which he is accused of choking his adult stepson during an argument. He has not been indicted in that case.

Board members voted unanimously (6-0) to censure Inmon, which is basically a public reprimand that carries no penalty.

"State law limits the actions a school board can take under these circumstance. This evening’s censure is the strongest possible action we are allowed," said SCUCISD President Robert Westbrook when he read from a statement. "The (board) felt it necessary to do so to let our community and employees know that the allegations brought forth against Mr. Inmon reflect neither the Board's standard of conduct nor the District's stated Mission, Vision, Values and Belief Statements."

Inmon issued a statement about the censure saying: "I truly regret that SCUC has been in any way affected by these recent issues ... which are solely personal in nature and do not directly involve SCUC or my service as a trustee. I intend to address these issues honestly and directly and trust they will be resolved soon and in the appropriate manner."

Some citizens are now calling for Inmon's resignation and a review of district finances.

"I feel that he does not represent our district in a positive light, and it's time for him to go," said Amber Oneal. "I wish him no ill will. I would like to see him resign and get his life together."

"I really think there needs to be a forensic accounting of what has gone on in this district," said Terence Benson. "He's been here for 20 years. Where's the money? Did he get any of that money? Because he seems to have problems with this."

The action taken by the board has no impact on Inmon’s status as a board member, as he can continue to serve. Should he be convicted of the charges he now faces, that could change because citizens or the board could then take action to have him removed.

