WATCH: Florida sheriff's office streams raid of suspected drug house on Facebook

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A raid of a suspected drug house in the Hickory Glen neighborhood early Friday morning turned up 15 people -- one just a baby -- and deputies made at least five arrests, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

William Endres, 30, was charged with maintaining a drug house. Joseph Hand and Haley Thompson, both 21, along with Aviron Lippus, 18, were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. Devontae Gibson, 21, was charged with marijuana possession.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels was on hand when the SWAT team served a search warrant at the home shortly before 9 a.m. The Sheriff's Office posted video of part of the raid on social media.

News4Jax, KSAT 12's sister station in Jacksonville, Florida, has learned that deputies had been called to the home 25 times since June 30, to investigate assaults, fights, disturbances and drug cases.

"The cops are out here at least a couple of times a month," said a neighbor who didn't give their name.

The baby found inside was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

In a video posted to Facebook, Daniels issued a warning to criminals living in Clay County and gave them his oft-uttered ultimatum:

"If you commit crimes in Clay County, you've got options: You can stop what you're doing, you can leave Clay County, or you, too, will be on the receiving end of this," Daniels said.

Gripping a thermos, Daniels said the investigation was called "Operation: You Were Warned," because all 15 people arrested were warned previously.

Later, Daniels could be seen walking into the home, where he warned those watching that they, too, may wake up to find him in their homes if they run afoul of the law.

"Fifteen going to jail, three Big Gulps," the sheriff said after a long swig from his thermos.

A neighbor said he watched Daniels in the video five times.

"It was awesome. I like seeing someone take control of that crap," the neighbor said.

