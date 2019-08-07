Memo: BCSO to send some deputies home instead of paying them overtime

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office will soon begin forcing deputies to take time off in an effort to avoid paying them overtime, a memo obtained by the Defenders shows.

Beginning in September, deputies will be selected at random to take a week of paid time off, the memo states. This comes a month-and-a-half before the start of a new fiscal year.

The Sheriff's Office is scheduled to receive new funding in October, when the county's next fiscal year begins.

Deputies collect accrued time off when they work more than 40 hours a week. But in order to qualify for paid overtime, a deputy must first accumulate 480 hours of leave, which is equivalent to 60 days of work.

The memo orders BCSO lieutenants to choose deputies or sergeants who are about to hit the 480-hour threshold to "start sending them home for a week at a time, forcing them to use their" accrued leave.

Jeremy Payne, president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County, said since the memo was sent, he has received countless phone calls from deputies.

"We are at the end of our fiscal year and money always runs low, so we do understand that, but on our end, the question becomes: How much is a life worth? How much are deputies worth?" Payne said.

In a statement sent on behalf of the DSABC, Payne wrote that the decision to "take our deputies off the streets" will "reduce your safety."

"We believe the safety of the community should never be outweighed by any amount of overtime," Payne wrote in the statement provided to KSAT.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the move is in an effort to "reduce taxpayer expense."

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released the following statement to KSAT:

"In an effort to reduce taxpayer expense, while also ensuring that the safety of Bexar County residents is not compromised, members of BCSO Law Enforcement who are approaching 480 hours of Federal Labor Standards Act (FLSA) compensatory time may be asked to schedule time off in accordance with their personal needs. As has been a common practice for years within the BCSO, this is being done in order to prevent an excess amount of compensatory time payout. This request was made with the feedback from the Bexar County Budget Department. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining adequate staffing, without placing the safety of our community at risk and as such, there will be no gaps in service to the community. Additionally, Violent Crime in Bexar County is down by 16.54 % and BCSO 911/Emergency Response Times improved by 16.5%."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.