Conversation on teen dating violence coming to SA

SAN ANTONIO - During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA organization stages "Week Without Violence" events across America in an effort to bring attention and resources to gender-based violence.

YWCA San Antonio's first "Week without Violence" event will be held Thursday and will focus on teen dating violence.

There will be an educational panel discussion, followed by Q&A session featuring local experts and advocates who will present on what teen dating violence is and isn't and its connection to adult domestic violence.

Guests include the following:

Heidi Rueda , LMSW , Ph.D., assistant professor, University of Texas at San Antonio ( UTSA ) Department of Social Work. Dr. Rueda's research focuses on teen dating violence with Hispanic youth.

, , Ph.D., assistant professor, University of Texas at San Antonio ( ) Department of Social Work. Dr. research focuses on teen dating violence with Hispanic youth. Patricia Castillo, LMSW , executive director of P.E.A.C.E. Initiative. Patricia has been working with domestic violence survivors since 1979 and will help connect the dots with adult domestic violence, as well as healthy identity formation and cultural considerations.

, executive director of P.E.A.C.E. Initiative. Patricia has been working with domestic violence survivors since 1979 and will help connect the dots with adult domestic violence, as well as healthy identity formation and cultural considerations. Kimberly Berry, Mi Carrera coordinator at YWCA San Antonio, formerly with the Rape Crisis Center. Kim has led teen groups on this subject and taught this material to educators at Region 20.

coordinator at YWCA San Antonio, formerly with the Rape Crisis Center. Kim has led teen groups on this subject and taught this material to educators at Region 20. Jennifer Hixon , MPH from City of San Antonio/Metro Health, will introduce the program and the importance of the topic to the community.

The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the YWCA Olga Madrid Center, located at 503 Castroville Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78237.

