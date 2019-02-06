DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

SAN ANTONIO - Making the decision to get out of a dangerous situation can be difficult and dangerous, but you don't have to do that alone.

There are several local and state agencies providing free services to help. You can find some of those phone numbers, websites and general information below:

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Police/Fire/EMS -- 911

United Way Texas -- 211

Battered Women’s Shelter -- 210-733-8810

24/7 HOTLINES

AM I BEING ABUSED?

Red flag checklist

LEGAL

FAQs: Protective Orders

NEED TO KNOW: Domestic violence victims have rights

FINANCIAL

Office of the Attorney General – Child Support

East -- 210-337-6903

North -- 210-543-2555

South -- 210-333-6011

West -- 210-472-2185

Department of Community Initiatives (City of San Antonio) -- 210-207-7830

Bexar County Health and Human Services -- 210-335-6770

Crime Victims Compensation -- 1-800-983-9933

COUNSELING

SUPPORT GROUPS

SAPD Clarity (Claridad) Groups -- 210-631-0100

Family Violence Prevention Services -- 210-930-3669

Alcoholic Anonymous -- 210-828-6235

Narcotics Anonymous -- 210-434-0665

IMMIGRATION

HOUSING

FOOD

LAW ENFORCEMENT

SAPD (non-emergency) -- 210-207-7273

SAPD Family Violence Unit -- 210-207-2313

SAPD Homicide Unit -- 210-207-7635

SAPD Sex Crimes Unit -- 210-207-2313

SAPD CRISIS RESPONSE TEAMS

SAPD Central Substation -- 210-207-4013

SAPD East Substation -- 210-207-2062

SAPD North Substation -- 210-207-8129

SAPD Prue Substation -- 210-207-2201

SAPD South Substation -- 210-207-8701

SAPD West Substation -- 210-207-7916

SAPD Victim’s Advocacy -- 210-207-2141

DEAFLINK is available at all SAPD Police Substations

INTERACTIVE: How SAPD handles domestic violence cases

OTHER HELPFUL PHONE NUMBERS

HELPFUL WEBSITES

Copyright 2015 by KSAT - All rights reserved.