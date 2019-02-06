DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

SAN ANTONIO - Making the decision to get out of a dangerous situation can be difficult and dangerous, but you don't have to do that alone.
There are several local and state agencies providing free services to help. You can find some of those phone numbers, websites and general information below:
EMERGENCY SERVICES
- Police/Fire/EMS -- 911
- United Way Texas -- 211
- Battered Women’s Shelter -- 210-733-8810
24/7 HOTLINES
- National Domestic Violence -- 1-800-799-7233
- Adult/Child Protective Services -- 1-800-252-5400
- Texas VINE Program -- 1-877-894-8463
- Rape Crisis Center -- 210-349-7273
- Battered Women’s Shelter -- 210-733-8810
- United Way (Suicide Help Line) -- 211
- Gay & Lesbian Hotline -- 212-714-1141
- Abuse Abroad Crisis Hotline -- 833-SAFE-833
- Information and Non-Emergency 311
AM I BEING ABUSED?
LEGAL
- Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid -- 1-888-988-9996
- Center for Legal & Social Justice -- 210-431-2596
- Texas Legal Hotline -- 1-800-622-2520
- Community Law Center -- 210-271-9595
- Texas Family Legal Law -- 1-800-777-3247
- Alamo Area Council of Government (Elderly) -- 210-362-5200
- Texas Sexual Assault Legal -- 1-888-296-7233
- Bexar County Dispute Resolution -- 210-335-2128
- Bexar County Court #7 -- 210-335-2002
- Municipal Court Prosecution -- 210-207-7355
- Magistrate Office -- 210-207-7532
- Family Justice Center -- 210-631-0100
- Texas Family Violence Legal Line -- 1-800-374-4673
NEED TO KNOW: Domestic violence victims have rights
FINANCIAL
- Texas Health and Human Services -- 210-438-6208
- Social Security -- 1-800-772-1213
Office of the Attorney General – Child Support
- East -- 210-337-6903
- North -- 210-543-2555
- South -- 210-333-6011
- West -- 210-472-2185
Department of Community Initiatives (City of San Antonio) -- 210-207-7830
Bexar County Health and Human Services -- 210-335-6770
Crime Victims Compensation -- 1-800-983-9933
COUNSELING
- Family Services Association --210-299-2400
- Jewish Family Services -- 210-302-6920
- Rose Catholic Counseling -- 210-377-1133
- El Centro Del Barrio -- 210-922-0103
- Community Counseling Services -- 210-434-1054
- Family Life Center -- 210-436-3133
- Rape Crisis Center Hotline -- 210-349-7273
- SAPD Child Services Program -- 210-631-0100
- Family Violence Prevention Services -- 210-930-3669
SUPPORT GROUPS
- SAPD Clarity (Claridad) Groups -- 210-631-0100
- Family Violence Prevention Services -- 210-930-3669
- Alcoholic Anonymous -- 210-828-6235
- Narcotics Anonymous -- 210-434-0665
IMMIGRATION
- Citizenship-Immigration Service -- 210-967-7065
- Catholic Charities -- 210-433-3256
- Center for Legal and Social Justice -- 210-431-2596
- R.A.I.C.E.S. -- 210-226-7722
- Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid -- 1-888-988-9996
- Deportation and Removal 210-967-7012
HOUSING
- SA Housing Authority -- 210-477-6262
- Bexar County Housing Authority -- 210-225-0071
FOOD
- San Antonio Food Bank -- 210-337-3663
- The Little Church of La Villita -- 210-226-3593
- St. Vincent De Paul -- 210-225-7837
- Christian Hope Resource Center -- 210-732-3776
- Meals on Wheels -- 210-735-5115
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- SAPD (non-emergency) -- 210-207-7273
- SAPD Family Violence Unit -- 210-207-2313
- SAPD Homicide Unit -- 210-207-7635
- SAPD Sex Crimes Unit -- 210-207-2313
- SAPD Central Substation -- 210-207-4013
- SAPD East Substation -- 210-207-2062
- SAPD North Substation -- 210-207-8129
- SAPD Prue Substation -- 210-207-2201
- SAPD South Substation -- 210-207-8701
- SAPD West Substation -- 210-207-7916
SAPD Victim’s Advocacy -- 210-207-2141
DEAFLINK is available at all SAPD Police Substations
INTERACTIVE: How SAPD handles domestic violence cases
OTHER HELPFUL PHONE NUMBERS
- Family Justice Center -- 210-631-0100
- Municipal Court -- 210-207-7310
- Relay Texas -- 1-800-735-2988
- Bexar County Sheriff -- 210-335-6000
- Bexar County Victims Liaison -- 210-226-0303
- Bexar County Adult Probation -- 210-335-7200
- U.S. Federal Probation -- 210-472-6590
- State Parole -- 210-564-3700
- District Attorney Victim’s Assistance -- 210-335-2105
HELPFUL WEBSITES
- Texas Council on Family Violence
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- Online Resource on Violence Against Women
- National Women’s Law Center
- U.S. Justice Department Office of Violence Against Women
- Texas Crime Victim’s Compensation
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgendered
Pathways to Safety International
Aid for Americans experiencing abuse abroad
Email: crisis@pathwaystosafety.org
