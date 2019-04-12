DPS investigating trooper-involved shooting in Boerne, officials say

BOERNE, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was shot in a trooper-involved shooting in Boerne, according to police.

Officials with the Boerne Police Department confirmed the DPS-involved shooting, which happened near the Interstate 10 access road near West Fabra Lane on Thursday afternoon.

We’re waiting on DPS to give us an update on the incident @ksatnews the scene is on Access Road near north Main Street. pic.twitter.com/Oph9oaIqHH — @KSATPattySantos (@ksatpattysantos) April 11, 2019

BPD officials said the person who was wounded in the shooting is in unknown condition.

A KSAT.com viewer shared footage of the shooting scene, which shows an AirLife helicopter arriving at the location.

Courtesy: KSAT viewer

