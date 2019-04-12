DPS investigating trooper-involved shooting in Boerne, officials say

News

One person shot in DPS-involved shooting, officials say

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

BOERNE, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was shot in a trooper-involved shooting in Boerne, according to police.

Officials with the Boerne Police Department confirmed the DPS-involved shooting, which happened near the Interstate 10 access road near West Fabra Lane on Thursday afternoon.

BPD officials said the person who was wounded in the shooting is in unknown condition.

A KSAT.com viewer shared footage of the shooting scene, which shows an AirLife helicopter arriving at the location.

Courtesy: KSAT viewer

