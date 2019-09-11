Driver charged with manslaughter in crash that killed pair on Hwy. 46

SAN ANTONIO - Andrew Michael Pena, 20, was arrested Tuesday in Victoria on two counts of manslaughter after a fatal crash on July 18, DPS troopers confirmed.

Magdalena Hernandez, 21, and Jason Cantu, 42, died when their car was struck head-on by a Ford F-250 truck.

An officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck was traveling eastbound on SH 46 near Bulverde when it veered into the westbound lane and sideswiped two vehicles before colliding with the Hyundai Accent in which the pair was traveling.

San Antonio woman, 21, killed in crash worked at H-E-B, wanted to be judge

Hernandez, who was five days away from her 22nd birthday, worked at H-E-B and attended Northeast Lakeview College, according to a previous report.

Jason Cantu, 42 (Courtesy: Marisela Garza)

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

It remains unclear why Pena's truck veered off the road, causing the crash.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.